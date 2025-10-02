India’s Jindal closes in on Thyssenkrupp Steel as EP Group checks out
Summary
Last month, Naveen Jindal, through his private firm Jindal Steel International, made an unsolicited bid to acquire Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe. Before Jindal’s bid, EPG had acquired 20% in Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe in July last year, with an agreement to discuss another 30% for a 50/50 joint venture.
Mumbai: German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp has called off its joint venture plan with Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EP Group, as it considers rival suitor Naveen Jindal’s acquisition offer.
