Jio 5G services launched in 4 more cities, total number reaches to 72

Telecom major Reliance Jio on 6 January announced the launch of its 5G services in four more cities, namely Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri, taking the total number of cities with Jio's 5G services to 72.
Jio True 5G was rolling out at a rapid pace and was the only 5G service to be present in majority of these cities, providing Jio users transformational benefits of technology, said the telco major.
With this launch, Jio has become the first and the only operator in Madhya Pradesh to launch 5G services across all large cities of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal and Indore.
According to the statement. the launch strengthens Jio True 5G coverage in Madhya Pradesh, close to the unveiling of coveted events like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Invest MP - Global Investor Summit at Indore.
Also, Jio is also the only operator to launch 5G services in Ludhiana, added the statement.
Starting from Friday, the users in these cities would be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at more than 1 (gigabit per second) Gbps speeds, at no additional cost.
"We are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G in four more cities. Jio is the operator of choice for users in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab and the most loved technology brand, and this launch is a testament to Jio's continued commitment to the people of these states," a Jio spokesperson said.
Jio launched fifth-generation mobile system (5G) services Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and Kolkata on 4 October this year while it was launched in Nathdwara and Chennai on 22 October.
On 10 November, Jio launched 5G services in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while it was launched in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad on the following day. Pune had access to Jio 5G services on 23 November while 33 districts of Gujarat had the services on 25 November.
Ujjain temples in Madhya Pradesh had access to these services on 14 December while Kochi and Guruvayur temple got Jio 5G services on 20 December.
On 26 December, the Jio 5G services were launched in Tirumala, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam and Guntur on December 26 while Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Derabassi on 28 December.
On 29 December during last year witnessed Jio 5G launch in Bhopal and Indore while Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack saw Jio 5G services on 5 January in 2023.
