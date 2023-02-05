Telecom operator Reliance Jio has recently launched its True 5G services in Haridwar from Har Ki Pauri. The telecom company said that Jio users in Haridwar would be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost.

Haridwar becomes the second city in the state after the capital city Dehradun to get Jio True 5G services, according to a company statement. Jio True 5G is rolling out at a rapid pace and is the only 5G service to be present in Haridwar empowering Jio users with transformational benefits of True 5G technology, the company added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed that it is a matter of great pleasure that 5G (fifth-generation mobile system) services by the Jio network, which started from Dehradun city of Uttarakhand, has been extended and launched in Haridwar. “With the beginning of this service, not only the people of Haridwar, but also the pilgrims visiting the holy city of Haridwar from the country and abroad, including the pilgrims visiting for Char Dham yatra in the near future will benefit," says Dhami.

According to the statement from the telecom operator, Reliance Jio has a robust network coverage across the state, right from the state capital, Dehradun to Mana, the last Indian village in Uttarakhand towards the Indo-Tibet border. It is likely that Jio is the only operator in the state, which is present in all the Char Dhams, on the trek route of Shri Kedarnath Dham and at Shri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, situated at an altitude of 13,650 mt.

The chief minister also added, "The launch of 5G services by the Jio network ahead of the commencement of Chardham Yatra is commendable. I hope Jio's 5G network will soon be available in all the main towns of Uttarakhand. This will be a true representation of the state as a Digital Devbhoomi in the upcoming G20 Summit events scheduled in Rishikesh. On this occasion, I congratulate the people of Haridwar, and the representatives associated with Jio Network in Uttarakhand."

(With inputs from ANI)