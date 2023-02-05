Jio 5G services now live in Haridwar
- The telecom company said that Jio users in Haridwar would be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost.
Telecom operator Reliance Jio has recently launched its True 5G services in Haridwar from Har Ki Pauri. The telecom company said that Jio users in Haridwar would be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost.
