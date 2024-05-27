Jio bypasses telco role, as Radisys, NGIC team up to boost Africa's 5G infra
RIL subsidiary Radisys joins the government of Ghana initiative, comprising digital infrastructure provider Ascend Digital, Finnish tech and telecom firm Nokia, Swedish telecom firm Ericsson and IT services major Tech Mahindra to roll out 5G infrastructure across Africa.
Mumbai: Radisys, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, on Monday announced a partnership with Next-Gen Infra Co. (NGIC) to establish shared 4G and 5G fixed broadband network infrastructure in Ghana.