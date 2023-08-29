Jio Financial to enter insurance, plans global tie-ups

Jio Financial to enter insurance, plans global tie-ups2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:09 AM IST
Jio Financial will enter the insurance segment to offer simple, yet smart, life-, general- and health-insurance products, potentially partnering with global players, said Mukesh Ambani
MUMBAI : Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) is set to launch a slew of insurance products, possibly in partnership with global companies, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.
