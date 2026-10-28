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Jio jumps 21% in market debut, dethrones Bharti Airtel as largest telecom player by m-cap

Agnidev BhattacharyaSrushti Vaidya
4 min read28 Oct 2026, 11:21 AM IST
Akash Ambani, managing director of Jio Platforms, Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani, non-executive director of Jio Platforms Ltd, attend the bell-ringing ceremony on the day of the listing of Jio Platforms Ltd during its IPO at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on 28 October. (Reuters)
Akash Ambani, managing director of Jio Platforms, Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani, non-executive director of Jio Platforms Ltd, attend the bell-ringing ceremony on the day of the listing of Jio Platforms Ltd during its IPO at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on 28 October. (Reuters)
Summary

At Jio Platforms' listing ceremony, managing director Akash Ambani outlined plans to take the company beyond connectivity into areas including AI, cloud and connected devices.

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Jio Platforms Ltd listed at 1,358 a share on Wednesday, representing a 21.36% premium over its allotment price of 1,119 and implying a market cap addition of over 2.20 trillion ($26.4 billion) at the opening bell.

Jio Platforms Ltd listed at 1,358 a share on Wednesday, representing a 21.36% premium over its allotment price of 1,119 and implying a market cap addition of over 2.20 trillion ($26.4 billion) at the opening bell.

The listing, which followed India’s largest initial public offering (IPO) to date, elevated Reliance's digital and telecommunications unit to a total market capitalization of 12.50 trillion.

The listing, which followed India’s largest initial public offering (IPO) to date, elevated Reliance's digital and telecommunications unit to a total market capitalization of 12.50 trillion.

That valuation positions Jio Platforms as India's second-most-valuable listed company, trailing only its parent, Reliance Industries Ltd ( 16.15 trillion), and establishes it as India’s largest listed telecom operator by market capitalization.

Jio's strong debut sets it apart from previous mega-listings like those of Life Insurance Corp. of India and Hyundai Motor India Ltd., which opened flat or at a discount under the weight of oversized share sales.

Mint reported on 20 October how Jio Platforms was aggressively targeting retail buyers through marketing campaigns and short-term financing programs via non-bank entities.

"India is a nation of 1.5 billion aspirations and Jio understands them," Akash Ambani, managing director of Jio Platforms, said at the company's listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange of India.

"In our first 10 years, we democratized data, bringing hundreds of millions into digital life. In the next 10, we want to democratize every technology that can transform Indian lives: AI, cloud, connected devices, connectivity even from space and digital services not yet imagined," he added.

Also Read | Jio Platforms bucks mega-IPO trend with a strong opening

Opening bell

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani was also present at the listing venue, with wife Nita Ambani. After months of investor roadshows that were led by Akash Ambani and sister and non-executive director Isha Ambani, this marked the first time the billionaire father was seen associating with the IPO since August 2025, when the timeline for the listing was first announced.

The ceremonial listing bell was rung at 10:00 AM by Akash and Isha Ambani. NSE chief executive Ashishkumar Chauhan, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, matriarch Kokilaben, Akash's wife Shloka and their two children, Isha's husband Anand Piramal and their two children were also present.

Also Read | Jio IPO puts its ambitions beyond telecom to the test

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On trading desks across Mumbai on Wednesday, order-matching terminals recorded heavy buy-side queues absorbing profit-taking volume, even as the benchmark BSE Sensex index traded 1% lower. As of 10:40 am, buy-side orders made up nearly 93% of the traded volume on NSE.

Jio Platform's market debut follows a 30,213 crore public issue that was subscribed 21.36 times at close, anchored by allocations to global sovereign funds and domestic asset managers.

At current valuation levels, Jio Platforms trades at a premium to established peer Bharti Airtel Ltd. Shares of parent company Reliance Industries slipped 1.56% to 1,177.50 during initial matching as capital adjusted across holding structures.

Earlier on Wednesday, brokerages including Motila Oswal Financial Services and Elara Capital initiated coverage on the stock, both with a ‘buy’ rating and one-year target prices of 1,350 and 1,367 per share, respectively.

"Our overall enterprise value for JPL stands at around 12.8 trillion. After factoring in JPL's net debt and IPO proceeds, we arrive at an equity value of 12.4 trillion," the Motilal analysts wrote in their report.

The brokerage said it was modelling in a compounded annual growth rate of 14%,15% and 20% in Jio Platforms' consolidated revenue, reported Ebitda and profit, respectively, over FY26-29, driven by “robust subscriber net additions, the flow-through of around 15% tariff hikes from March 2027, continued acceleration in the home broadband subscriber base, and the scaling up of digital platform offerings”.

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Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesJio jumps 21% in market debut, dethrones Bharti Airtel as largest telecom player by m-cap

Jio jumps 21% in market debut, dethrones Bharti Airtel as largest telecom player by m-cap

Agnidev BhattacharyaSrushti Vaidya
4 min read28 Oct 2026, 11:21 AM IST
Akash Ambani, managing director of Jio Platforms, Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani, non-executive director of Jio Platforms Ltd, attend the bell-ringing ceremony on the day of the listing of Jio Platforms Ltd during its IPO at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on 28 October. (Reuters)
Akash Ambani, managing director of Jio Platforms, Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani, non-executive director of Jio Platforms Ltd, attend the bell-ringing ceremony on the day of the listing of Jio Platforms Ltd during its IPO at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on 28 October. (Reuters)
Summary

At Jio Platforms' listing ceremony, managing director Akash Ambani outlined plans to take the company beyond connectivity into areas including AI, cloud and connected devices.

Gift this article

Jio Platforms Ltd listed at 1,358 a share on Wednesday, representing a 21.36% premium over its allotment price of 1,119 and implying a market cap addition of over 2.20 trillion ($26.4 billion) at the opening bell.

Jio Platforms Ltd listed at 1,358 a share on Wednesday, representing a 21.36% premium over its allotment price of 1,119 and implying a market cap addition of over 2.20 trillion ($26.4 billion) at the opening bell.

The listing, which followed India’s largest initial public offering (IPO) to date, elevated Reliance's digital and telecommunications unit to a total market capitalization of 12.50 trillion.

The listing, which followed India’s largest initial public offering (IPO) to date, elevated Reliance's digital and telecommunications unit to a total market capitalization of 12.50 trillion.

That valuation positions Jio Platforms as India's second-most-valuable listed company, trailing only its parent, Reliance Industries Ltd ( 16.15 trillion), and establishes it as India’s largest listed telecom operator by market capitalization.

Jio's strong debut sets it apart from previous mega-listings like those of Life Insurance Corp. of India and Hyundai Motor India Ltd., which opened flat or at a discount under the weight of oversized share sales.

Mint reported on 20 October how Jio Platforms was aggressively targeting retail buyers through marketing campaigns and short-term financing programs via non-bank entities.

"India is a nation of 1.5 billion aspirations and Jio understands them," Akash Ambani, managing director of Jio Platforms, said at the company's listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange of India.

"In our first 10 years, we democratized data, bringing hundreds of millions into digital life. In the next 10, we want to democratize every technology that can transform Indian lives: AI, cloud, connected devices, connectivity even from space and digital services not yet imagined," he added.

Also Read | Jio Platforms bucks mega-IPO trend with a strong opening

Opening bell

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani was also present at the listing venue, with wife Nita Ambani. After months of investor roadshows that were led by Akash Ambani and sister and non-executive director Isha Ambani, this marked the first time the billionaire father was seen associating with the IPO since August 2025, when the timeline for the listing was first announced.

The ceremonial listing bell was rung at 10:00 AM by Akash and Isha Ambani. NSE chief executive Ashishkumar Chauhan, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, matriarch Kokilaben, Akash's wife Shloka and their two children, Isha's husband Anand Piramal and their two children were also present.

Also Read | Jio IPO puts its ambitions beyond telecom to the test

Premium perch

On trading desks across Mumbai on Wednesday, order-matching terminals recorded heavy buy-side queues absorbing profit-taking volume, even as the benchmark BSE Sensex index traded 1% lower. As of 10:40 am, buy-side orders made up nearly 93% of the traded volume on NSE.

Jio Platform's market debut follows a 30,213 crore public issue that was subscribed 21.36 times at close, anchored by allocations to global sovereign funds and domestic asset managers.

At current valuation levels, Jio Platforms trades at a premium to established peer Bharti Airtel Ltd. Shares of parent company Reliance Industries slipped 1.56% to 1,177.50 during initial matching as capital adjusted across holding structures.

Earlier on Wednesday, brokerages including Motila Oswal Financial Services and Elara Capital initiated coverage on the stock, both with a ‘buy’ rating and one-year target prices of 1,350 and 1,367 per share, respectively.

"Our overall enterprise value for JPL stands at around 12.8 trillion. After factoring in JPL's net debt and IPO proceeds, we arrive at an equity value of 12.4 trillion," the Motilal analysts wrote in their report.

The brokerage said it was modelling in a compounded annual growth rate of 14%,15% and 20% in Jio Platforms' consolidated revenue, reported Ebitda and profit, respectively, over FY26-29, driven by “robust subscriber net additions, the flow-through of around 15% tariff hikes from March 2027, continued acceleration in the home broadband subscriber base, and the scaling up of digital platform offerings”.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesJio jumps 21% in market debut, dethrones Bharti Airtel as largest telecom player by m-cap
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