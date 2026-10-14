Jio IPO puts its ambitions beyond telecom to the test

Mumbai: When Jio Platforms Ltd announces the price band for its initial public offering, it will need to convince investors that its new, frontier digital businesses can justify a valuation beyond what its telecom operations alone would command.
The company is seeking an IPO valuation of ₹11 trillion, or about $114 billion, lower than its earlier expectation of $120 billion–140 billion. Even so, Jio’s proposed primary capital raise of about ₹30,000 crore, or $3.5 billion, will make its IPO India’s largest yet.
Bharti Airtel Ltd, Jio’s closest rival, closed trading on 13 October with a market capitalisation of about ₹11 trillion on NSE. Vodafone Idea Ltd was valued at ₹1.38 trillion.
Jio Platforms’ valuation pitch rests not only on its core telecom operations but also on a wider range of digital services. The company houses Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) telecom business through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, alongside digital applications, enterprise solutions and, more recently, artificial intelligence-backed services.
The telecom business, however, remains central to its valuation. Reliance Jio Infocomm maintains a cozy lead over Airtel as India’s largest telecom operator, with 508.43 million wireless mobile subscribers at the end of August, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). Separately, it reported a total customer base of 533.3 million at the end of June, including fixed-broadband and business customers.
That said, the wider Reliance group is investing heavily in AI infrastructure and large language models (LLMs)—AI models trained on vast amounts of data to understand and generate human language. LLMs power AI tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude.
The group is also seeking to build a presence in enterprise AI. In August 2025, Reliance Industries’ billionaire chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani, announced the launch of Reliance Intelligence Ltd through a 70:30 joint venture with Meta to develop products for businesses.
In RIL’s latest annual report, Ambani said Reliance Intelligence aims to come up with “sovereign AI capabilities that are designed in India, scaled in India, and made accessible to every Indian—empowering individuals, enterprises, and institutions alike”.
“About 10% of India Inc are firms who are gearing up to be an AI-native organisation and RIL is probably top of the pack,” said an industry executive aware of the AI adoption taking place in the business house that employs more than 400,000 people. For instance, a platform called JioBrain can use AI with 5G and machine-learning tools to spot unusual activity, predict future trends, and automate tasks.
“Then there is also the alliance with Google where every Jio customer has access to Gemini and Gemini Pro. Google pays Jio to bring that product to the customer,” a senior company executive said. (Airtel similarly offers US-based Perplexity AI’s services to its subscribers for a specific period.)
Whether Jio Platform’s initiatives can build a business that its new investors value beyond its telecom operations is a central question for its IPO. Jio Platforms will announce the price band for its IPO on 15 October.