How Jio Payments Bank quadrupled its sales network in just 3 months

To ramp up this network, Jio poached sales and distribution employees from its rivals, especially Airtel Payments Bank, to leverage their existing channels, according to two such executives who have moved companies at twice their previous salary. These on-ground sales executives were given targets of recruiting up to 5,000 business correspondents, they said. Having already recruited correspondents for their former employer, mostly Airtel Payments Bank, it was just a matter of convincing the correspondents to sign on to Jio Payments Bank’s network, too, they added. This sped up the network expansion for Jio.