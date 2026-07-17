Jio likely to begin IPO marketing from next week for India's largest offer

Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital services arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, plans to begin marketing for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) of more than ₹30,000 crore next week, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The outreach will begin after the company announces its first-quarter earnings later today and ahead of formal domestic and global roadshows expected over the coming months once the draft papers receive regulatory approval, the people said, requesting anonymity because the discussions are private.
Jio Platforms filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on 19 June, kicking off the process for what could potentially become India's biggest IPO. The company is aiming to raise around ₹32,000-35,000 crore.