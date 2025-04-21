Jio Platforms to absorb edtech firm Embibe, lays off around 300 employees
Summary
- Founded in 2012 as a K-12-focused edtech platform, the company raised funding from angel investors, followed by investments from early-stage venture capital investors like Kalaari Capital and Lightbox. Later in 2018, Reliance Jio made a commitment to invest close to $180 million into the company.
Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), an arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) that houses its telecom and digital businesses, is set to absorb edtech firm Indiavidual Learning Private Limited, or Embibe, in a move that has caused the retrenchment of nearly 300 employees over the past few months, people aware of the development told Mint.