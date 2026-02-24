IPO-bound Jio Platforms is set to disrupt India’s eyewear market with the commercial launch of its smart glasses, enabling users to enjoy music, make calls, and capture photos—marking an aggressive foray into the country’s fastest-growing wearables segment.
Ambani's Jio set to take on Ray-Ban Meta with affordable AI smart glasses
SummaryJioFrames AI smart glasses are expected to hit the market in the next 2-3 months. Analysts expect Jio Platforms to price its smart glasses below ₹10,000, roughly a third of the starting price of the Gen 1 variant offered by market leader Ray-Ban Meta, which sells at around ₹30,000.
IPO-bound Jio Platforms is set to disrupt India’s eyewear market with the commercial launch of its smart glasses, enabling users to enjoy music, make calls, and capture photos—marking an aggressive foray into the country’s fastest-growing wearables segment.
