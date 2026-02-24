Ambani's Jio set to take on Ray-Ban Meta with affordable AI smart glasses

JioFrames AI smart glasses, unveiled last year at RIL's annual general meeting, are expected to hit the market in the next 2-3 months, an industry executive said, adding that prices are likely to be significantly lower than the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses that are available in the market. Analysts expect Jio Platforms to price its smart glasses below ₹10,000, roughly a third of the starting price of the Gen 1 variant offered by market leader Ray-Ban Meta, which sells at around ₹30,000.