The debate over how India should allocate the high-speed 6 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum is only getting shriller as the auctions are expected next year. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has now challenged Meta Inc’s estimate that opening the lower end of the band without a licence could generate $3 trillion in economic value for India over 10 years.
6 GHz showdown: Jio questions Meta’s $3 trillion economic value math
SummaryMeta anticipates a $3 trillion value from delicensing 500 MHz of the 6 GHz band spectrum, compared to $254 billion from the 700 MHz portion that the government plans to auction. Jio says the calculations are not comparable.
The debate over how India should allocate the high-speed 6 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum is only getting shriller as the auctions are expected next year. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has now challenged Meta Inc’s estimate that opening the lower end of the band without a licence could generate $3 trillion in economic value for India over 10 years.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More