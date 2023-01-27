Jio rolls out 5G services in 6 Northeast states: All details inside2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 03:07 PM IST
- True 5G is now live in 191 cities across the country, the company said. By December 2023, Jio True 5G services will be made available in every town and taluka of the Northeastern states, Reliance Jio said in a statement.
Reliance Jio, a telecom giant, announced on Friday the launch of its 5G services across six states of the Northeast circle by connecting seven cities, namely, Shillong, Imphal, Aizawl, Agartala, Itanagar, Kohima and Dimapur with its True 5G network.
