Reliance Jio, a telecom giant, announced on Friday the launch of its 5G services across six states of the Northeast circle by connecting seven cities, namely, Shillong, Imphal, Aizawl, Agartala, Itanagar, Kohima and Dimapur with its True 5G network.

True 5G is now live in 191 cities across the country, the company said. "By December 2023, Jio True 5G services will be made available in every town and taluka of the Northeastern states," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

Starting tomorrow, the company said Jio users in seven cities across six states of Arunachal Pradesh (Itanagar), Manipur (Imphal), Meghalaya (Shillong), Mizoram (Aizawl), Nagaland (Kohima and Dimapur), and Tripura (Agartala) would be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, by which they can experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost.

“Amongst the various benefits of True 5G, healthcare has the potential to save lives in difficult times even in the remotest far-flung areas with its reliable wireless network," says Jio.

The company said in a statement that revolutionary solutions such as the Jio Community Clinic medical kit, augmented reality-virtual reality (AR-VR)-based healthcare solutions can enhance quality healthcare in urban India and assist in spreading quality healthcare infrastructure to the remotest areas of the country.

A Jio spokesperson said, "Jio is proud to announce the launch of True 5G services in all the six states of Northeast Circle from today. This advanced technology will bring significant benefits to the people of the Northeast, particularly in the field of healthcare with its reliable wireless network."

Additionally, the network would enhance various sectors such as agriculture, education, e-governance, IT, SME, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, and many more, the spokesperson added. The spokesperson said Jio True 5G has already reached 191 cities in less than four months of its beta launch.

To recall, Jio has rolled out its Jio True 5G service in major cities earlier. Commenting on the occasion, a Jio Spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and union territories, taking the total count to 184 cities. This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023."

“The entire nation will be able to enjoy and benefit from Jio True 5G services by December 2023. We are grateful to the State Governments of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal for their continuous support in our quest to digitize every region," he further added.

(With inputs from ANI)