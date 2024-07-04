Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: How much should you pay now after the hike in tariffs

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: how do they compare now?

Major telecom operators in India Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have hiked their tariffs from July 3. This is a comparison of how much consumers will need to pay.

Jio

Duration Old tariff Revised tariff benefits Monthly (28 days) 155 189 2 GB data, unlimited calls and SMS Two months (56 days) 479 533 579 629 1.5 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS 2 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS Three months (84 days) 666 719 799 859 1.5 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS 2 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS Annual (365 days) 2999 3599 2.5 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS Postpaid, end of bill cycle 299 399 349 449 30 GB data 75 GB data

Airtel

Duration Old tariff Revised tariff benefits Monthly (28 days) 179 199 2GB data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day Two months (56 days) 479 549 579 649 1.5GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day 2GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day Three months (84 days) 719 839 859 979 1.5GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day 2GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day Annual 2999 3599 2GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day Postpaid, end of bill cycle 399 499 449 549 40 GB 75 GB

Vodafone

Duration Old tariff Revised tariff benefits Monthly 179 199 2GB data, unlimited calls, 300 SMS 2 months (56 days) 479 539 579 649 1.5GB/day(weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day 2GB/day (weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day 3 months (84 days) 719 839 859 979 1.5GB/day (weekend rollover),unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day 2GB/day(weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day Annual (365 days) 2899 3499 1.5GB/day(weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day Postpaid, end of bill Major telecom operators announced changes in their tariff plans in June taking effect from July 3rd. cycle 401 501 451 551 50 GB 90 GB

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have increased the prices of their several plans. This price hike will impact prepaid and postpaid users, potentially affecting millions of subscribers. The telecom giants will continue offering monthly, quarterly, and annual plans.

