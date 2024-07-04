Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: How much should you pay now after the hike in tariffs

Major telecom operators announced a hike in their tariff plans effective July 3. Here's a peek at the comparative rates consumers will have to pay.

Written By Riya R Alex
First Published09:03 AM IST
Tariff hike has begun from July 3rd.
Tariff hike has begun from July 3rd.(Bloomberg)

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: how do they compare now?

 

Major telecom operators in India Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have hiked their tariffs from July 3. This is a comparison of how much consumers will need to pay.

 

Jio

DurationOld tariffRevised tariffbenefits
Monthly (28 days)1551892 GB data, unlimited calls and SMS
Two months (56 days)

479

 

533

579

 

629

1.5 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS

2 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS

Three months (84 days)

666

 

719

799

 

859

1.5 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS

2 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS

Annual (365 days)299935992.5 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS

Postpaid, end of bill cycle

 

299

 

399

349

 

449

30 GB data

 

75 GB data

 

Airtel

DurationOld tariffRevised tariffbenefits
Monthly (28 days)1791992GB data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
Two months (56 days)

479

 

549

579

 

649

1.5GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day

2GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day

Three months (84 days)

719

 

 

839

859

 

 

979

1.5GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day

2GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day

Annual299935992GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
Postpaid, end of bill cycle

399

 

499

449

 

549

40 GB

 

75 GB

 

Also Read | Vodafone to raise mobile tariff following moves by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel

 

Vodafone

DurationOld tariffRevised tariffbenefits
Monthly1791992GB data, unlimited calls, 300 SMS
2 months (56 days)

479

 

 

539

579

 

 

649

1.5GB/day(weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day

2GB/day (weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day

3 months (84 days)

719

 

 

839

859

 

 

979

1.5GB/day (weekend rollover),unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day

2GB/day(weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day

Annual (365 days)289934991.5GB/day(weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day

Postpaid, end of bill Major telecom operators announced changes in their tariff plans in June taking effect from July 3rd.

cycle

401

 

501

451

 

551

50 GB

 

90 GB

 

Also Read | Reliance Jio, Airtel price hike from today - Check news rates, details

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have increased the prices of their several plans. This price hike will impact prepaid and postpaid users, potentially affecting millions of subscribers. The telecom giants will continue offering monthly, quarterly, and annual plans.

 

Also Read | Reliance Jio announces major tariff hike; netizens express disappointment
