Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: How much should you pay now after the hike in tariffs

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: how do they compare now?
Major telecom operators in India Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have hiked their tariffs from July 3. This is a comparison of how much consumers will need to pay.
Jio
|Duration
|Old tariff
|Revised tariff
|benefits
|Monthly (28 days)
|155
|189
|2 GB data, unlimited calls and SMS
|Two months (56 days)
479
533
579
629
1.5 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS
2 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS
|Three months (84 days)
666
719
799
859
1.5 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS
2 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS
|Annual (365 days)
|2999
|3599
|2.5 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS
Postpaid, end of bill cycle
299
399
349
449
30 GB data
75 GB data
Airtel
|Duration
|Old tariff
|Revised tariff
|benefits
|Monthly (28 days)
|179
|199
|2GB data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
|Two months (56 days)
479
549
579
649
1.5GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
2GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
|Three months (84 days)
719
839
859
979
1.5GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
2GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
|Annual
|2999
|3599
|2GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
|Postpaid, end of bill cycle
399
499
449
549
40 GB
75 GB
Vodafone
|Duration
|Old tariff
|Revised tariff
|benefits
|Monthly
|179
|199
|2GB data, unlimited calls, 300 SMS
|2 months (56 days)
479
539
579
649
1.5GB/day(weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
2GB/day (weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
|3 months (84 days)
719
839
859
979
1.5GB/day (weekend rollover),unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
2GB/day(weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
|Annual (365 days)
|2899
|3499
|1.5GB/day(weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
Postpaid, end of bill cycle
cycle
401
501
451
551
50 GB
90 GB
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have increased the prices of their several plans. This price hike will impact prepaid and postpaid users, potentially affecting millions of subscribers. The telecom giants will continue offering monthly, quarterly, and annual plans.