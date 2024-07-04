Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: how do they compare now?
Major telecom operators in India Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have hiked their tariffs from July 3. This is a comparison of how much consumers will need to pay.
Jio
479 533 579 629 1.5 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS 2 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS 666 719 799 859 1.5 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS 2 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS Postpaid, end of bill cycle 299 399 349 449 30 GB data 75 GB data
Duration Old tariff Revised tariff benefits Monthly (28 days) 155 189 2 GB data, unlimited calls and SMS Two months (56 days) Three months (84 days) Annual (365 days) 2999 3599 2.5 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS
479
533
579
629
1.5 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS
2 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS
666
719
799
859
1.5 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS
2 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS
Postpaid, end of bill cycle
299
399
349
449
30 GB data
75 GB data
Airtel
479 549 579 649 1.5GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day 2GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day 719 839 859 979 1.5GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day 2GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day 399 499 449 549 40 GB 75 GB
Duration Old tariff Revised tariff benefits Monthly (28 days) 179 199 2GB data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day Two months (56 days) Three months (84 days) Annual 2999 3599 2GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day Postpaid, end of bill cycle
479
549
579
649
1.5GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
2GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
719
839
859
979
1.5GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
2GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
399
499
449
549
40 GB
75 GB
Vodafone
479 539 579 649 1.5GB/day(weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day 2GB/day (weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day 719 839 859 979 1.5GB/day (weekend rollover),unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day 2GB/day(weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day Postpaid, end of bill Major telecom operators announced changes in their tariff plans in June taking effect from July 3rd. cycle 401 501 451 551 50 GB 90 GB
Duration Old tariff Revised tariff benefits Monthly 179 199 2GB data, unlimited calls, 300 SMS 2 months (56 days) 3 months (84 days) Annual (365 days) 2899 3499 1.5GB/day(weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
479
539
579
649
1.5GB/day(weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
2GB/day (weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
719
839
859
979
1.5GB/day (weekend rollover),unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
2GB/day(weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
Postpaid, end of bill Major telecom operators announced changes in their tariff plans in June taking effect from July 3rd.
cycle
401
501
451
551
50 GB
90 GB
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have increased the prices of their several plans. This price hike will impact prepaid and postpaid users, potentially affecting millions of subscribers. The telecom giants will continue offering monthly, quarterly, and annual plans.
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!