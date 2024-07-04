Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: How much should you pay now after the hike in tariffs

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: How much should you pay now after the hike in tariffs

Written By Riya R Alex

Major telecom operators announced a hike in their tariff plans effective July 3. Here's a peek at the comparative rates consumers will have to pay.

Tariff hike has begun from July 3rd.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: how do they compare now?

Major telecom operators in India Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have hiked their tariffs from July 3. This is a comparison of how much consumers will need to pay.

Jio

DurationOld tariffRevised tariffbenefits
Monthly (28 days)1551892 GB data, unlimited calls and SMS
Two months (56 days)

479

533

579

629

1.5 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS

2 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS

Three months (84 days)

666

719

799

859

1.5 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS

2 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS

Annual (365 days)299935992.5 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS

Postpaid, end of bill cycle

299

399

349

449

30 GB data

75 GB data

Airtel

DurationOld tariffRevised tariffbenefits
Monthly (28 days)1791992GB data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
Two months (56 days)

479

549

579

649

1.5GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day

2GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day

Three months (84 days)

719

839

859

979

1.5GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day

2GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day

Annual299935992GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day
Postpaid, end of bill cycle

399

499

449

549

40 GB

75 GB

Vodafone

DurationOld tariffRevised tariffbenefits
Monthly1791992GB data, unlimited calls, 300 SMS
2 months (56 days)

479

539

579

649

1.5GB/day(weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day

2GB/day (weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day

3 months (84 days)

719

839

859

979

1.5GB/day (weekend rollover),unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day

2GB/day(weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day

Annual (365 days)289934991.5GB/day(weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day

Postpaid, end of bill Major telecom operators announced changes in their tariff plans in June taking effect from July 3rd.

cycle

401

501

451

551

50 GB

90 GB

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have increased the prices of their several plans. This price hike will impact prepaid and postpaid users, potentially affecting millions of subscribers. The telecom giants will continue offering monthly, quarterly, and annual plans.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.