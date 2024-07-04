Major telecom operators announced a hike in their tariff plans effective July 3. Here's a peek at the comparative rates consumers will have to pay.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: how do they compare now? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Major telecom operators in India Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have hiked their tariffs from July 3. This is a comparison of how much consumers will need to pay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jio

Duration Old tariff Revised tariff benefits Monthly (28 days) 155 189 2 GB data, unlimited calls and SMS Two months (56 days) 479 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 533 579 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 629 1.5 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 2 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS Three months (84 days) 666 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 719 799 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 859 1.5 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS 2 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Annual (365 days) 2999 3599 2.5 GB/day, unlimited calls and SMS Postpaid, end of bill cycle 299 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 399 349 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 449 30 GB data {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 75 GB data {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Airtel

Duration Old tariff Revised tariff benefits Monthly (28 days) 179 199 2GB data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day Two months (56 days) 479 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 549 579 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 649 1.5GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day 2GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Three months (84 days) 719 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 839 859 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 979 1.5GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 2GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day Annual 2999 3599 2GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day Postpaid, end of bill cycle 399 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 499 449 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 549 40 GB {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 75 GB

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vodafone

Duration Old tariff Revised tariff benefits Monthly 179 199 2GB data, unlimited calls, 300 SMS 2 months (56 days) 479 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 539 579 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 649 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 1.5GB/day(weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day 2GB/day (weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day 3 months (84 days) 719 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 839 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 859 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 979 1.5GB/day (weekend rollover),unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day 2GB/day(weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Annual (365 days) 2899 3499 1.5GB/day(weekend rollover), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day Postpaid, end of bill Major telecom operators announced changes in their tariff plans in June taking effect from July 3rd. cycle 401 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 501 451 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 551 50 GB {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 90 GB {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have increased the prices of their several plans. This price hike will impact prepaid and postpaid users, potentially affecting millions of subscribers. The telecom giants will continue offering monthly, quarterly, and annual plans.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!