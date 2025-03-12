Companies
Jio Cinema-Disney+ Hotstar merger: Why JioHotstar needs batting depth beyond the IPL
Lata Jha 10 min read 12 Mar 2025, 08:13 PM IST
Summary
- JioHotstar, the combined entity created by the merger of Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, reaches more than 750 million viewers across India. It has more paid subscribers than Netflix and Amazon Prime Video combined. But industry insiders say that may not be enough for it to succeed.
New Delhi: In 1920s British-ruled India, scheming courtesans deftly navigate their way through a world of power, love and influence. Meanwhile, in the present day, an engineering graduate ends up working in the panchayat office of a remote village in a comic turn. A mafia don in the badlands of western Uttar Pradesh comes back from death’s door to resume his bloody rivalry with a young upstart. Going back in time again, a detailed period drama gives audiences an intimate peek into the lives of renowned scientists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai.
