Top consumer watchdog fines JioMart over risky walkie-talkie listings
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 26 Nov 2025, 05:00 am IST
Reliance JioMart has been fined ₹100,000 by the Central Consumer Protection Authority for misleading consumers by listing uncertified walkie-talkies. The company is required to ensure legal compliance and submit a report within 15 days.
New Delhi: India's top consumer watchdog has held Reliance JioMart guilty of misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices by allowing the sale of uncertified walkie-talkies on its platform, government officials aware of the matter said, in a first such action against an e-commerce portal.
