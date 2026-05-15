JioStar initiates legal measures against Zee entertainment for alleged unauthorised airing of Bollywood films: Report

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jiostar, the TV and online entertainment venture backed by Reliance and Walt Disney, has launched legal battle against Zee Entertainment, alleging that the broadcaster aired several Bollywood films without authorisation despite JioStar holding the distribution rights, according to a Reuters report.

In its 120-page plea, JioStar, which was created through the $8.5 billion merger of the Indian media assets of Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Company in 2024, claimed that Zee persists in the "unauthorised broadcast and exploitation of the films”, further calling it a “habitual infringer”.

The legal filing had not been disclosed earlier.

The plea was submitted before the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee, which facilitates mediation and other mechanisms to help parties reach an amicable settlement. If the dispute is not resolved through this process, JioStar may take the matter to court, as per the report.

According to the documents, the committee has directed Zee Entertainment Enterprises to appear on May 25, warning that non-appearance would be treated as a decision to decline to take part in the mediation proceedings.

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As per JioStar’s complaint, Zee telecast 12 different films nearly 20 times, comprising major hits featuring prominent actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

This comes after Zee Entertainment Enterprises approached a Delhi court in April, alleging that JioStar had used its copyrighted music without permission. In what appears to be a retaliatory step, JioStar on May 4 initiated proceedings before a legal mediation panel, accusing Zee of airing several Bollywood films in 2025 despite the broadcast rights being held by the Reliance-led company at the time, the report noted.

In the copyright dispute filed in April, Zee is seeking $3 million in damages, alleging that JioStar used its music more than 50 times after the relevant licensing agreements had expired.

JioStar is expected to claim more than ₹250 million (about $2.61 million) for the alleged unauthorised use of its rights to several Bollywood films, although the final amount has not yet been determined, reported Reuters citing two people familiar with the matter.

Documents indicate that the film rights dispute reached the mediation stage before the court-appointed committee after the two companies exchanged more than a dozen legal notices and letters beginning in February 2025.

The films at the centre of the dispute include iconic box-office successes such as Deewaar, starring Amitabh Bachchan, and Tridev. JioStar has asserted that it holds the broadcast rights to these titles and alleged that Zee Entertainment Enterprises aired them without authorisation.

Zee responded that the telecasts were inadvertent and unintentional, adding that it would take greater care in the future. However, the company rejected any liability for the damages being sought by Reliance.

What did JioStar and Zee say on telecasting of Dangal film? JioStar has also alleged that Zee broadcast Dangal, the 2016 film, inspired by the life of an Indian wrestler, featuring Aamir Khan, without proper authorisation. The film was a major commercial success and received multiple awards. On the other hand, Zee refuted the claims in relation to Dangal as well, contending that it had obtained permission from the film’s production house to telecast the movie.

JioStar is the largest player in India’s approximately $30 billion media and entertainment market, while Zee, one of the country’s oldest broadcasting groups, operates as a smaller competitor. The two companies are also involved in a $1 billion arbitration proceeding in London related to a cricket rights agreement that fell through in 2024.

JioStar and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are viewed by hundreds of millions of people through their extensive television channel networks and streaming services. According to Reliance, JioStar commands a 34.2% share of India’s television market, while Zee has said its market share has climbed to a four-year high of 18%.