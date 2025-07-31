JioStar's chief revenue officer Ajit Varghese steps down, Mahesh Shetty takes over

New Delhi: Ajit Varghese, chief revenue officer -entertainment and international at JioStar, has stepped down from his role, two people familiar with the development confirmed. Mahesh Shetty, current head of revenue for the large client universe-TV and digital at the company, will take over from Varghese.

JioStar did not respond to Mint’s queries.

Varghese served as executive vice president and head of network and ad sales at the Walt Disney Company before the $8.5 billion merger between Disney and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Prior to that, he was the chief commercial officer at ShareChat and Moj and global president at Wavemaker. Shetty, on the other hand, has been head of network sales at Viacom Media Pvt Ltd. since 2019, before which he served as chief operating officer at Radio Mirchi.

In February 2024, Reliance Industries Ltd and The Walt Disney Co. announced a new joint venture that would combine the businesses of Reliance’s associate company Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd and Disney’s Star India.

RIL said it would also invest ₹11,500 crore into the JV, valuing the combined entity at ₹70,352 crore on a post-money basis, excluding synergies.

The JV has brought together media assets across entertainment (TV channels such as Colors, Star Plus, Star Gold) and sports (Star Sports and Sports18), besides content streaming on over-the-top video platforms JioCinema and Hotstar, reaching more than 750 million viewers across India.

It has also got exclusive rights to distribute Disney films and productions in India, with a licence to use more than 30,000 Disney content assets.

Earlier this month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) appointed Sanjog Gupta, CEO - sports & live experiences at JioStar, as its next chief executive, effective immediately. Following his exit, JioStar internally announced that Ishan Chatterjee, chief business officer – sports revenue, SMB & creator monetisation, would head the merged entity’s sprawling sports business across TV and digital.