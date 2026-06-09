How a luxury carmaker comes to the rescue of Tata’s tech arms amid a broader sectoral slowdown

It pays to own a luxury carmaker—especially when times are tough for the information technology (IT) sector. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) continues to be the cash cow for the Tata Group’s three technology companies at a time of growth challenges due to the rising usage of automation tools and slow tech spending.
Tata Technologies Ltd becomes the first Tata Group company to seek shareholder approval to increase its business from JLR, less than a year after the group’s luxury carmaker was jolted by cyberattacks.
According to Tata Technologies’ FY26 annual report, the Pune-based engineering services firm expects to seek shareholder approval on 26 June to increase its business from JLR to about ₹1,750 crore in the current fiscal, translating to almost a third of its revenue.