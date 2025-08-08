JLR's tariff blues, weak India demand hurt Tata Motors profit

Trump tariffs on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles in the US and weak automobile demand in India hurt Tata Motors Ltd, dragging the automaker's profits in the June quarter.

JLR, the Tata Motors luxury division earning three-fourths of its revenue and a majority of profits, saw a 9.2% decline in revenue and almost 49% decline in profit before tax to £693 million, the company's earnings released on Friday showed.

“The company's performance in this quarter was impacted by volume declines and a drop in profitability primarily at JLR, affected by the US trade tariff impact,” group chief financial officer PB Balaji said.

In April, US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on cars imported from the UK, where JLR manufactures its products. The tariff rate was reduced to 10% later, following the US-UK trade agreement.

Consolidated profit fell about 63% to ₹3,924 crore from ₹10,514 crore a year earlier, missing the consensus estimate of ₹4055 crore in a Bloomberg poll. Consolidated revenue was down by 2.5% to ₹104,407 crore.

Revenue from the commercial vehicle division fell 4.7% from a year earlier to ₹17,009 crore. The company called it a "challenging quarter" for the CV industry, with subdued demand across key segments hurting overall performance.

“We also witnessed a decline in domestic sales volumes, reflecting broader market softness and delayed fleet replacement cycles, while segments like buses and vans showed resilience and our international business delivered growth,” executive director Girish Wagh said in a press statement.

Balaji, who takes over as CEO of JLR later this year, said the company is working to improve margins in the CV business over the medium term, and this is a key priority.

The passenger vehicle business also remained under pressure, with revenue down by about 8.2% to ₹10,877 crore. Volumes dropped 10.1%, affected by a general slowdown in demand and the transition to new-generation products. The company expects recovery in the PV segment gradually in the rest of the year, led by festive demand and new launches.

"The results demonstrate that the situation is cautious and a turnaround in JLR will be closely watched. However, PV and CV business have green shoots on the horizon; so things may look good in the medium term," said Saji John, senior research analyst at Geojit Financial Services.

Commenting further on JLR, Balaji said that in the current quarter, the company was hit by almost £250 million on tariff charges. The US-UK trade agreement was announced during the quarter, which now caps the tariff at 10%, will help ease financial pressures in the coming quarters, he said.

At the heart of the soft growth at Tata Motors is JLR and weaker passenger car sales in the domestic market.

Tata Motors said the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal concluded the hearing regarding the demerger of its PV and CV businesses into separate companies on Friday. The court has reserved its order on the matter, Tata Motors said, adding it expects the demerger to effect on 1 October.

In July, the automaker bought the Italian truck and bus maker Iveco for $4.36 billion, which will be a part of its commercial vehicle business, which posted a revenue of ₹17,009 crore in the June quarter.

Tata Motors’ underperformance is in contrast to better-than-expected performance of automakers Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, both of which reported 22% and 10% jump in revenue respectively. However, Hyundai India reported a decline.