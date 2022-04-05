JNPA sets record by handling 5.68 million TEUs in FY22

JNPA sets record by handling 5.68 million TEUs in FY221 min read . 05 Apr 2022
- The total traffic handled at JNPA during April-2021 to March-2022 is 76 million tonnes, 17.26% higher than the 64.81 million tonnes for the same period of last year
NEW DELHI : The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) handled 5.68 million TEUs (twenty foot equivalent unit) during FY 2021-22, a 21.55% increase from 4.68 million TEUs in 2020-21. This performance is the highest ever for Jawaharlal Nehru Port for any financial year.
The twenty-foot equivalent unit or TEU is an inexact unit of cargo capacity, often used for container ships and container ports.
In terms of TEUs, of the total container traffic handled at JNPA during FY22, 1.2 million TEUs were handled at BMCT (Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited); 1.1 million at NSIGT (hava Sheva International Gateway Terminal), 1.8 million at APMT, 0.9 million at NSICT (Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal) and 0.4 million at JNPCT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal).
“JNPA’s exceptional performance of handling 5.68 million TEUs during FY22 is a token of port’s consistent efforts and commitment in providing best services to the clients and stakeholders. JNPA is committed to its role in maintaining the nation’s economic growth trajectory," said Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPA.
During FY22, two container terminals, NSIGT and BMCT crossed 1 million TEUs mark for the first time registering annual growth of 52.12% & 33.39%, respectively.
