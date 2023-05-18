Home/ Companies / Job Cuts Ripple Across Corporate Europe, Despite Resilient Economy
Job Cuts Ripple Across Corporate Europe, Despite Resilient Economy

wsj 2 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 05:06 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
The exterior of the Siemens plant in Kamp-Lintfort, Germany is seen on Monday, August 23, 2005. In June 2004, Munich-based Siemens, Europe's largest engineering company, reached a landmark agreement for 4,000 employees in Kamp-Lintfort and nearby Bocholt to work five more hours a week for no additional pay. The alternative was to close down the mobile-phone factory and move those 2,000 jobs to Hungary, where wages are lower. Photographer: Juergen Schwarz/Bloomberg News.Premium
Despite threat of recession from the Ukraine war, large-scale layoffs in the continent have remained mostly limited

BT Group, one of the biggest telecom companies in the U.K., said it was reducing its workforce by as much as 42%, or about 55,000 workers, by the end of the decade, capping several months of corporate job cutting across Europe.

