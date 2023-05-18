Job Cuts Ripple Across Corporate Europe, Despite Resilient Economy

Job Cuts Ripple Across Corporate Europe, Despite Resilient Economy2 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 05:06 PM IST
Despite threat of recession from the Ukraine war, large-scale layoffs in the continent have remained mostly limited
BT Group, one of the biggest telecom companies in the U.K., said it was reducing its workforce by as much as 42%, or about 55,000 workers, by the end of the decade, capping several months of corporate job cutting across Europe.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×