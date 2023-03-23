Job search platform Indeed to cut 2,200 jobs1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 03:44 AM IST
Indeed CEO Chris Hyams, who will take a 25% cut in base pay, said future job openings in general were at or below pre-pandemic levels and that the company was too large
US-based job search platform Indeed said on Wednesday it will cut about 2,200 jobs, or 15% of its workforce, joining a host of companies rationalizing their labor force following a pandemic-fueled hiring boom.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×