Johnson & Johnson files third bankruptcy case seeking to end talc lawsuits

Even claimants who voted down the offer from J&J would be bound by its terms, and the company would eliminate the risk of large jury-trial verdicts like the $2.1 billion judgment it paid to a group of 20 ovarian-cancer plaintiffs in 2021. Future claimants—talc users who aren’t currently sick but might develop cancer in the future—also would be covered by the plan and barred from pursuing J&J in the civil justice system.