Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $18.8 million in California Talc-Cancer trial. Details here2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 08:23 AM IST
Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $18.8 million to a California man who claimed the company's talcum-based powders caused his cancer.
Johnson & Johnson has been ordered to pay $18.8 million to a California man who claimed that the company's talcum-based powders caused his cancer. This trial was the first in nearly two years over allegations that J&J concealed the health risks of its iconic baby powder.
