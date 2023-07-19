Johnson & Johnson has been ordered to pay $18.8 million to a California man who claimed that the company's talcum-based powders caused his cancer. This trial was the first in nearly two years over allegations that J&J concealed the health risks of its iconic baby powder.

Jurors in an Oakland state court concluded that J&J's baby powder played a role in Anthony Hernandez Valadez's development of mesothelioma, a cancer associated with asbestos exposure. Valadez's case was cleared for trial despite a court order putting all litigation on hold, as an exception due to Valadez’s failing health following J&J attempt to wall off its talc liability in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

J&J intends to appeal the verdict, stating that "erroneous" rulings by the judge prevented them from presenting critical evidence to the jury, showing that Valadez's rare form of mesothelioma was not caused by their baby powder. Erik Haas, J&J's worldwide vice president of litigation, asserted that decades of independent scientific evaluations have confirmed the safety of Johnson's Baby Powder. “Without the benefit of that evidence, the verdict is irreconcilable with the decades of independent scientific evaluations confirming Johnson’s Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos and does not cause cancer," Haas stated. While the bankruptcy proceeding continues, he said that the verdict award will not be paid and won’t have an impact on that process.

The $18.8 million award to Valadez could complicate J&J's efforts to convince other talc victims to accept an $8.9 billion settlement offered as part of the bankruptcy case filed by its LTL Management unit. This settlement was intended to cover all existing and future lawsuits alleging that J&J knowingly sold talc-based baby powder containing asbestos.

According to Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond law professor who teaches about mass torts, the verdict could sway other plaintiffs not to accept the settlement, as they might see greater potential for compensation through individual trials. This development could disrupt settlement negotiations for J&J.

As a result of slipping sales, Johnson & Johnson pulled its talc-based powders from the US and Canada markets in 2020, replacing them with a corn-starch-based version. The company has committed to removing all talcum powder-containing baby powders from the global market by the end of this year.

