J&J intends to appeal the verdict, stating that "erroneous" rulings by the judge prevented them from presenting critical evidence to the jury, showing that Valadez's rare form of mesothelioma was not caused by their baby powder. Erik Haas, J&J's worldwide vice president of litigation, asserted that decades of independent scientific evaluations have confirmed the safety of Johnson's Baby Powder. “Without the benefit of that evidence, the verdict is irreconcilable with the decades of independent scientific evaluations confirming Johnson’s Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos and does not cause cancer," Haas stated. While the bankruptcy proceeding continues, he said that the verdict award will not be paid and won’t have an impact on that process.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}