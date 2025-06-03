JP Morgan expects surge in India Inc.’s appetite for overseas acquisitions
Summary
As Indian companies eye global acquisitions, manufacturing sector is in the spotlight. JP Morgan executives highlight how stronger balance sheets and valuable currency are enabling Indian firms to make significant international moves.
Indian companies are increasingly looking to acquire assets overseas to gain access to technology and bolster manufacturing assets, senior executives at investment bank JP Morgan told Mint.
topics
