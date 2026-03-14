JPMorgan, Partners Group Cancel UAE Events as War Drags On

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Partners Group Holding AG have canceled upcoming gatherings in the UAE as the Iran war prompts a rethink of events in the region.

Partners Group has moved its annual global gathering of investors to Switzerland from Abu Dhabi, people familiar with the matter said, declining to be identified discussing the matter. The client AGM will be held on April 13 and 14 near Zurich, they said.

JPMorgan is re-scheduling its MENA Global Opportunities Conference, an invitation-only event for institutional investors, corporate executives, and financial sponsors, other people said. The event was due to be held in Dubai on March 30 and 31.

A representative for Partners Group confirmed the changed location for its event. A spokesperson for JPMorgan declined to comment.

In recent years, the UAE has emerged as a magnet for hedge funds, private capital and global banks, with several setting up local offices and announcing plans to boost headcount in the region. Attacks on the UAE, part of an unprecedented Iranian response to US and Israeli strikes, have damaged the Gulf hub’s pitch as a regional safe haven.

Some Wall Street firms have responded to recent events by temporarily allowing staff in the United Arab Emirates to work remotely, or from other locations. Still, most firms have emphasized they expect the region to recover its allure once the region stabilizes.

The changes come after Token2049, one of crypto’s largest conferences globally, said it will no longer hold its Dubai event as planned next month. The two-day event will now be postponed to April 2027.

Partners Group plans to relocate members of its investment team to Abu Dhabi “as soon as the current situation has de-escalated,” Suhail Albaz, the firm’s chairman for the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, said in emailed comments.

Partners Group was one of the early private capital firms to establish a footprint in the Middle East, opening its Dubai office in 2010. The firm set up its Abu Dhabi regional headquarters in 2025 and CEO David Layton told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday that the firm still plans to open an office in Kuwait.

The Zug, Switzerland-based firm is working on plans to hold its 2027 client AGM in Abu Dhabi, the people said.

With assistance from Noele Illien.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.