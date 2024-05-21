JPMorgan’s consumer business is doing great. Its customers are just OK

The US’s biggest bank says its consumer customers are healthy and stable. But doing well from a bank’s point of view might not be the same as how a customer sees it.
In its investor day presentation on Monday, JPMorgan Chase gave many impressive metrics for its consumer and community banking business. For example, it bolstered expectations for net charge-offs—or the rate of loans going bad—for cards to roughly 3.4% this year, from a prior guide of under 3.5%.
It has recently added millions of new customers and hundreds of branches, and said it expected steady net interest income and rising noninterest income this year in this unit. “Consumer financial health has largely normalized and remains stable," the bank wrote in its presentation.
Certainly those are all good items for JPMorgan’s shareholders. But what is working for America’s biggest bank isn’t necessarily synonymous with what many people might want to see out of the economy, particularly in an election year.
Here is how JPMorgan Chase described consumers by segment during its conference on Monday: Segments of customers with lower incomes are showing stronger spending growth, but “with signs of trading down and getting a bit less for their money." High-earning segments, meanwhile, are showing lower spending growth with “slowing discretionary spend, including in travel and luxury retail."
The bank’s lowest-income segment of customers have seen the largest relative gains in income: a median of 41% nominal growth since January 2020 across a stable cohort of those customers through March, versus a 21% rise in prices. But the bank’s lowest earners’ pandemic-era cash buffers have still also been shrinking, down from a peak of being able to cover an additional 15 days of outflows to just three days as of March.
“As excess cash buffers have largely been exhausted, we are closely monitoring consumers whose incomes have not kept pace with inflation," the bank wrote in its presentation.
So something of a mixed bag, even if the bottom line isn’t any major unexpected change. Plus, for JPMorgan Chase, slower macro spending isn’t necessarily much of a growth constraint, as the bank’s consumer and small business unit adds more new customers and deepens its business with its existing ones.
It added nearly three million consumer customers in 2023, and grew the number of customers using multiple categories of products by 9% in 2023 from 2022. It has had over 30% growth in active card accounts versus 2019, and is capturing a greater percentage of its branded card customers’ travel spending through its Chase Travel platform.
Within its overall strong credit trends, there are some pockets that might stand out. The bank anticipates net charge-offs of about 0.65 percentage points in auto lending in 2024, nearly double the 0.33% rate in 2019. That is partly due to a shift toward customers arranging their own auto loans versus getting them via dealers, and also a shift toward people taking out loans for used cars as opposed to new ones.
Overall, though, the bank remains well braced for some further “normalization" of consumer credit. It expects card losses to move to about 3.6% in 2025, and has been underwriting new lending with what it expects could be a 4%-plus loss rate. Yet it still anticipates continuing to generate a very healthy return on equity of 25%-plus over the medium term for consumer and community banking. It was an extraordinary 38% in 2023.
Consumers overall might be getting a fairly clean bill of health from their lenders. Whether they are excited about that clean living is another matter.