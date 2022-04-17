JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s new Manhattan headquarters will rely on a hydroelectric power source, making the 1,388-foot skyscraper the tallest and largest New York building to go all electric.

The office tower will operate with net-zero emissions, the company said Thursday. JPMorgan, which is the largest U.S. bank, plans to consolidate a number of its New York offices after the Norman Foster-designed building on Park Avenue is completed around 2025.

New York City has enacted laws requiring commercial buildings to reduce emissions, and new buildings will eventually have to stop combusting fossil fuels entirely. The latter law wouldn’t go into effect for newly built skyscrapers until 2027, but the bank said it wanted to get ahead of the curve.

“We’ve been in the city for 200 years," said David Arena, JPMorgan’s head of real estate. “We’re building this building for generations."

Mr. Foster, the architect whose Foster + Partners firm is designing the new headquarters, said the bronze cladding featured in its facade is intended to make the building more relatable. “The glass box, just endless glazing, is kind of anonymous," he said.

Mr. Arena said the bank is planning its new offices to meet employee expectations about workplace health. That includes pumping in twice as much fresh air as a typical office building and adding higher-than-average ceilings on workfloors. JPMorgan will also more than double the amount of ground-level outdoor space compared with its previous headquarters at the same address.

“The pandemic crystallized what I would say is people’s desire to be in places that are healthier," Mr. Arena said.

JPMorgan expects the headquarters to hold as many as 14,000 workers, which is about 8,000 more than the old headquarters accommodated.

But overall, the firm said it would cut its total office space. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon wrote in a shareholder letter this month that continued remote work would significantly reduce the company’s need for real estate.

The bank is New York’s largest office tenant, and it has been marketing for sublease about 700,000 square feet of space it controls in lower Manhattan.

