JSW to put ₹65 crore Dulux royalty savings back into India's competitive paints business to widen market share

“In the month of June 2025, we acquired the decorative IP and the Dulux brand is now owned by Akzo Nobel India… So, the royalty ceased to exist, which translates to roughly around 60 crore to 65 crore rupees, depending on the revenue trajectory,” Krishna R, chief financial officer of Akzo Nobel India, said during a post-earnings interaction with analysts. “And that amount… we are committed to redeploy towards growth initiatives and to gain market share.”