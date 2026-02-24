The JSW Group, which acquired Akzo Nobel India Ltd last year, plans to plough the money that used to be paid as royalty for the Dulux brand back into its paints business and widen its market share.
JSW to put ₹65 crore Dulux royalty savings back into India's competitive paints business to widen market share
SummaryAkzo Nobel India, now part of the JSW Group, ends brand fees for Dulux, freeing up substantial funds. This capital will fuel growth and challenge rivals in a highly competitive sector, focusing on dealer incentives and painter schemes.
The JSW Group, which acquired Akzo Nobel India Ltd last year, plans to plough the money that used to be paid as royalty for the Dulux brand back into its paints business and widen its market share.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More