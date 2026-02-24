JSW to put ₹65 crore Dulux royalty savings back into India's competitive paints business to widen market share

The JSW Group, which acquired Akzo Nobel India Ltd last year, plans to plough the money that used to be paid as royalty for the Dulux brand back into its paints business and widen its market share.
JSW Paints acquired the decorative paints business of Akzo Nobel India, which includes the popular Dulux brand, for ₹9,000 crore in June 2025. Earlier, 3% of the value of decorative paints sales was paid as royalty to its global parent for use of the brand, but that has now stopped.
“In the month of June 2025, we acquired the decorative IP and the Dulux brand is now owned by Akzo Nobel India… So, the royalty ceased to exist, which translates to roughly around 60 crore to 65 crore rupees, depending on the revenue trajectory,” Krishna R, chief financial officer of Akzo Nobel India, said during a post-earnings interaction with analysts. “And that amount… we are committed to redeploy towards growth initiatives and to gain market share.”
He clarified that royalty payments had two components previously— decorative paints and industrial coatings.
“As far as industrial coatings is concerned, Akzo Nobel will continue to be the technological partner and we continue to pay the royalty as per the previous agreements,” he said.
Akzo Nobel India paid ₹139.8 crore as royalty for decorative paints and industrial coatings to its former Dutch parent Akzo Nobel Coatings International in FY25. Decorative paints are used for homes and buildings and are mainly sold through dealers and retail stores, whereas industrial coatings are used on machines, cars and in factories.
Brand fee
However, even as it exits royalty obligations linked to the Dulux decorative paints business, the company could be burdened with royalty payments for the use of the “JSW” brand following the proposed renaming of Akzo Nobel India to JSW Dulux Ltd.
Other group companies that use the JSW brand and pay brand fees or royalties include JSW Steel, the flagship metals arm, JSW Holdings, the investment arm, JSW Cement and JSW Energy. Mint could not independently ascertain the amount paid by these companies as brand fees or royalties.
Tata Sons, the holding company of the $180 billion Tata Group, also levies a brand fee on over two dozen group companies for using the Tata brand. Tata Sons capped its maximum brand subscription fee (royalty) to ₹200 crore, according to media reports.
Akzo Nobel India and the JSW Group did not respond to Mint’s queries regarding any proposed royalty rate following the name change and royalties paid by the listed companies in FY25.
“While adopting the JSW brand may entail a modest royalty potentially around 0.5-1%, the impact is relatively small and will negate a small portion of the benefits of discontinuing the earlier Dulux-linked royalty payments,” said Amit Purohit, senior vice-president at Elara Securities.
The ₹60-65 crore that the company wants to reinvest in order to gain market share can be used for dealer incentives and painter schemes, which are increasingly critical in a market that has become highly transaction-driven, Purohit said, adding that it also helps them to deal with the competition.
Significant influence
“In today’s paints market, incremental schemes of even 1-2% can significantly influence dealer and painter behaviour, making targeted incentives a more immediate lever for market share gains than pure advertising spends. They can also use this to move away from a distributor-led structure to a more direct dealer engagement model that will require calibrated execution, but it gives the company greater control over margins, trade relationships, and on-ground activation,” Purohit said.
Parth Jindal, chairman of JSW Paints, is now also chairman of the newly acquired company. His vision for the company is clear: climb the leaderboard.
“I think we are already No. 4. I think Parth has given us a very clear intent and signal that we should get to No. 2 in three to four years when we would want it even faster, perhaps,” Rajiv Rajgopal, joint managing director and chief executive officer of Akzo Nobel India, told analysts.
Rajgopal also said a “larger goalpost” for JSW Dulux is to move quickly to No. 3 and then beyond.
Among other priorities, the company plans to begin integrating the businesses over the next couple of years. JSW Paints and Akzo Nobel are expected to be merged at a later stage, which means it will be a reverse merger for JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal’s privately held paints business.
Analysts expect the paint maker to turn more aggressive on revenue growth and market share under the new leadership.
“We like Akzo Nobel India’s (to be renamed as JSW Dulux Ltd) strategy to increase investments in strengthening brand building and trade relationships. It has invested the savings from reduction in royalty, in price cuts, additional spends to strengthen relations with trade as well as corporates and multiple new product launches,” analysts at ICICI Securities wrote in a report dated 3 February. “We model it to be more aggressive now on driving revenue growth/market share.”