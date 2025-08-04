JSW Cement promises a capacity expansion spree but says no to buyouts. “We don't have the aukat,” says Parth Jindal
Summary
JSW Cement, led by Parth Jindal, plans to double its production capacity to 42 million tonnes in four years using IPO proceeds and group synergies. Leveraging access to slag from JSW Steel, it aims to produce cost-effective GGBS cement while expanding into central and northern India.
Mumbai: IPO-bound JSW Cements plans to utilize the fresh capital raised and leverage group synergies to double its cement production capacity to 42 million tonnes a year in the coming four years, the company’s managing director said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story