Cost controls aid JSW Cement’s Q1 earnings amid one-off loss

Mumbai: JSW Cement Ltd, the newly listed entity of billionaire Sajjan Jindal's JSW Group, reported a sequential drop in revenue in the June quarter due to weak demand even as it reined in costs to report a better operating performance.

The cement maker, which went public last month, reported a revenue of ₹1,559.82 crore in the June quarter, 9% lower than the January-March period, but 7% higher year-on-year.

By controlling raw material, power and fuel, and freight costs, the company nearly doubled its profit before one-offs to ₹164.74 crore over the previous quarter. Its operating margin improved to 20.7% from 13.81% over a year earlier.

The company, however, recorded a one-time loss of ₹1,466 crore as investors converted compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) to equity. As a result, JSW Cement reported a loss of ₹1,366.41 crore in the first quarter ended June compared with a profit of ₹16.21 crore a year earlier.

There will be no further expense on account of CCPS in subsequent quarters.

Despite healthy volumes and stable demand in key southern and eastern markets, JSW Cement’s revenue remained under pressure due to weaker realizations, which came as a surprise given the pricing strength in these regions, said Girija Ray, analyst at YES Securites. Overall, the cost efficiency and operating discipline demonstrated in this quarter are quite remarkable amid limited pricing power, said Ray.

The net debt as at June 30 (excluding CCPS) stood at ₹4,566 crore compared with ₹4,204 crore on 31 March 31, primarily due to additional borrowing for the ongoing capex programme.

Last month, managing director Parth Jindal said that the company is not keen on inorganic growth options as it does not want to get into a bidding war with the “big boys” of the cement sector. Instead, it aims to achieve its planned expansion to 41.85 million tonnes through organic growth, given that it lacks the capital and cash flows to compete with bigger rivals in the acquisitions market.

During the June quarter, the company incurred capital expenditure of ₹456 crore, including maintenance capex. The 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) grinding unit at Sambalpur, Odisha is expected to be commissioned in September, the company said in a statement.

Sales volumes Total sales volume rose 8% year-on-year to 3.31 million tonnes. This included cement sales of 1.85 million tonnes, up 10% from 1.68 million tonnes in Q1 FY25, and ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS) sales of 1.30 million tonnes, up 5% from 1.24 million tonnes.

The company sources slag from JSW Steel to produce GGBS, a cost-effective cement substitute that is widely used in infrastructure projects.

Muted demand at JSW Cement mirrors the underperformance of peers such as JK Lakshmi, Ramco Cements, Birla Corp., and Shree Cements, all of which reported sequential revenue declines in the April-June quarter as it is a seasonally weak period for the industry.

“We believe the industry to witness a volume uptick in 2HFY26 led by pent-up demand from FY25,” said Ray of YES Securities. “Whereas we don't see any major correction in cement pricing. However, we need to watch out for the GST rate cut impact, along with cement players' strategic movement on pricing.”

Last month, UltraTech Cement Ltd chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, while addressing the shareholders during the annual general meeting, said that the company will reach its target of 200 million tonnes per annum capacity in FY26, a year ahead of its guidance of FY27.

Adani became the country’s second-largest cement maker after acquiring ACC Ltd and Ambuja Ltd from Holcim in May 2022, followed by the purchases of Sanghi Industries Ltd and Orient Cement Ltd.

Analysts at BOB Capital Markets said in a 25 August note that UltraTech is best-placed, due to its higher capacity, better efficiencies and pan-India presence. “We stay optimistic about the pickup in demand in FY26, aided by renewed infrastructure spending, improving rural sentiment and steady real-estate demand. However, supply pressure will stay.”

Price hikes were reported particularly in eastern and southern regions in June, according to a July 22 Morgan Stanley report. The south saw price increases after a long period of subdued pricing.

Billionaire Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Group counts JSW Cement and four other firms among its listed entities, making the family-owned conglomerate one of the country’s largest industrial players.