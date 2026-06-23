New Delhi: The JSW Group is developing its electric bus platform, vehicle control unit and battery pack design in-house as it seeks to own key technologies and submit more competitive bids for government contracts that make the crux of the business in India, according to an executive and company disclosures.
JSW to flex its own tech for e-buses in fierce race for govt orders
SummaryJSW Group is developing its own electric bus platform, vehicle control unit and battery packs to gain a cost and technology edge in India's competitive e-bus market. The move supports aggressive government tender bids and marks a more self-reliant strategy than its passenger vehicle business.
New Delhi: The JSW Group is developing its electric bus platform, vehicle control unit and battery pack design in-house as it seeks to own key technologies and submit more competitive bids for government contracts that make the crux of the business in India, according to an executive and company disclosures.
About the Author
Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.
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