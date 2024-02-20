JSW Group eyes multiple global auto OEM alliances
Summary
- The conglomerate is looking at Germany's Volkswagen and China's SIAC, sources said.
Keen to swiftly enter the world’s third-largest automotive market, Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Group may be eyeing alliances with more than one automotive original equipment maker (OEM) in India. The $23-billion conglomerate is considering dual alliances with leading global automotive OEMs Volkswagen Group of Germany and state-owned SAIC of China, two people aware of the matter said.