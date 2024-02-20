JSW Group eyes multiple global auto OEM alliances

“India’s automotive landscape is characterized by a dominance of the top five OEMs, with a highly fragmented tail end of the market. This concentration makes operations challenging for many companies, prompting strategic collaborations and alliances. The priority for international automotive players like Volkswagen in India is to establish a standalone business, but prevailing circumstances are pushing them toward strategic alliances. The evolving automotive landscape in India emphasizes electrification, technology, and the growing importance of luxury across market segments," Ravi Bhatia, president, auto intelligence firm Jato Dyanmics India said. “However, these strategic collaborations are purpose-based and not necessarily permanent. The trajectory of these alliances will depend on how they evolve and the role each stakeholder plays in the dynamic Indian market," he added, explaining that while SAIC needs a JV partner to expand in the Indian market, JSW needs technology access.