JSW Group to own 35% stake in JV with SAIC Motor

NEW DELHI :JSW Group has entered into a joint venture with China's SAIC Motor, which markets MG Motor cars in India, and will own a 35% stake in the new entity that will focus on manufacturing electric vehicles in the country.

The rest of the ownership has not been decided yet, company executives said.

JSW Group's Parth Jindal and SAIC Motor's president Wang Xiaoqiu signed agreements for the transaction at the MG Motor office in London, the companies said on Thursday.

The joint venture partnership will allow JSW Group to enter the electric vehicle segment, a long-pending desire of the group’s management, with the launch of a new EV expected early next year.

For MG Motors India, the deal could help it expand in the country, which has been constrained owing to restrictions on investments from China.

"Our strategic collaboration with SAIC Motor aims to grow and transform the MG Motor operations in India with a focus on green mobility solutions. The JV's focus on broader localisation initiatives will yield financially accretive synergies," JSW Group's Parth Jindal said in a joint statement issued by the two companies. "One of the key focus areas of this joint venture will be to pursue the development of the EV ecosystem…"

SAIC will continue supporting the joint venture with technology and products.

Mint had first reported in September that JSW Group was set to announce a plan to work with MG Motors in about two months.

"The joint venture will also undertake multiple new initiatives, including augmenting local sourcing, improving charging infrastructure, expansion of production capacity, and introducing a broader range of vehicles with a focus on green mobility," the companies said on Thursday.

JSW Group is also in discussions to buy Ford’s Chennai plant, which would be used for assembling electric vehicles.

India’s EV market size is expected to triple to $7.09 billion by 2025 from about $2 billion, as per industry estimates. The number of EVs in the country is expected to increase to 50 million by 2030 from about 1.4 million as of August 2022. By 2030, the Indian EV market is expected to reach 10 million units in annual sales.

Analysts are optimistic about the deal's outcome for both India's electric vehicle segment and JSW Group, which mainly operates in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, steel and cement.

“This joint venture will ensure growth for India’s EV space in the form of new launches and increase in penetration of EVs in India. This will be good for consumers, too, who have accepted products by the MG brand in India," said Barnik Maitra, managing partner-India and South Asia, at consultancy firm Arthur D Little.

He added that the JV could also serve as a template for Chinese companies operating in India. “The model could be applied to Chinese investments that have not been able to grow in India," he said.

MG Motors India, which launched in the country four years ago, has been scouting for a buyer or partner due to issues cropping up as a result of its Chinese lineage. Its parent company, SAIC Motor Corp, is the largest Chinese state-owned automobile manufacturer.

India introduced a host of measures against Chinese businesses following cross-border tensions, leading to an adverse climate for investments in automotive firms as well. In 2022, MG Motors was also served with a notice for alleged financial irregularities.

Chinese-owned Great Wall Motors exited the Indian market due to a lack of foreign direct investments. MG Motors India earlier this year announced it was willing to sell a majority stake in the company to local investors.

