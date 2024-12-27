Companies
JSW secures Hindustan Copper mines in Jharkhand in strategic move into non-ferrous metals
Summary
- The company has won a bid to secure two copper mines in Jharkhand from state-owned Hindustan Copper.
The Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group has added copper to its metals business, marking its entry into the non-ferrous metals industry and opening up doors to a vast range of consumer applications, including electronics, telecommunications and healthcare.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more