New Delhi: The Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group has held talks with Chinese battery technology companies to source expertise and tech for its ambitious lithium-ion battery project for electric vehicles (EVs), according to two people aware of the matter. The group has also been in consultation with companies from Japan and South Korea.

The conglomerate has held talks with at least four Chinese firms, including Gotion, Cospowers, Svolt and Soundon, to power its factory in Cuttack, Odisha, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

The group will first target 10GWh of capacity, with initial focus on battery energy storage systems, which will move to cells later, according to the first person.

“The company has had multiple discussions on technologies with companies in China," the second person said. “It is looking to finalise agreements on technology transfer for battery tech. Nothing concrete has materialised yet."

According to a presentation made by JSW to a Japanese delegation in July, a copy of whichMinthas seen, a total 50GWh of EV battery capacity is expected to be completed in three phases by 2032.

The presentation mentioned that 10GWh of capacity will be set up by 2027 in the first phase, during which JSW will acquire technical know-how of cell technology. The second phase — between 2028 and 2030 — will see construction of 20GWh capacity, which will then be expanded by another 20GWh by 2032 in the third phase.

The discussions in July were with a Japanese delegation of 30 companies that was visiting the national capital for exploring tie-ups with Indian firms for EV battery manufacturing. Firms such as Panasonic, Nichia, Asahi Kasei, and Sumitomo Metal and Mining, among others, were tapped for partnerships towards supply of key raw materials for JSW’s cell plant.

Earlier, in December 2024, Reuters reported that the company held talks with Korean major LG for a joint venture in the EV battery space, which will require a $1.5-billion investment for 10GWh.

JSW Group declined to comment on email queries sent by Mint on 28 August.

More than just batteries

While the group has not publicly acknowledged its plans for battery-tech partnerships, its presentation to the Japanese delegation said, “JSW Group is in discussion with a key battery OEM for potential technology tie-up to establish a world class cell manufacturing facility in India."

The presentation added that JSW will also look to build a presence in key materials required in making a battery. “JSW is planning to invest in upstream value chain of battery cell manufacturing especially for cathode active material (cam)/ anode active material (AAM)/separator etc," the presentation said.

The company’s battery strategy will be implemented through JSW Green Mobility and JSW Bess, the presentation added. JSW Green Mobility houses the group’s EV passenger and commercial vehicle business, and JSW Bess handles the storage system business.

On the specific technology front, JSW Group is looking to develop batteries that use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) as the key chemistry, according to the presentation referred to earlier.

To be sure, China dominates the global LFP market.

“LFP batteries now make ~80% of the EV battery in China, which is <10% in the US (further contraction seen in CY24, largely due to tariffs on Chinese batteries)," Jay Kale of Elara Capital wrote in a 12 June note. “Note that nearly all the LFP batteries for EVs sold in the EU or the US were produced in China, indicating China’s monopoly in LFP batteries."

What about other Indian companies

Several other Indian companies, too, are working on building lithium-ion battery gigafactories, including Ola Electric, Reliance Industries, Rajesh Exports, Amara Raja, Agratas and Exide Industries.

Among these, only Ola Electric’s factory has been built and the first cells are set to be rolled out in products from this month with the company operationalising 1.4GWh capacity, according to company announcements.

JSW’s strong push

The bid to enter the EV battery space is JSW group’s attempt to vertically integrate all the key parts required in running an EV. From cars, buses to auto components, year 2025 has seen JSW Group double down on its bid to expand presence in the automobile space.

The company pumped in more than ₹1,000 crore in its automobile manufacturing subsidiary while it remains in discussions for a $300 million fundraise for its joint venture with Chinese SAIC, JSW MG Motor India, according to a third person aware of the matter.

Positioning itself in all parts of the automobile supply chain is part of the strategy of the company to make all the value components in India.

“Our idea is not to be an outpost of a Chinese company to sell products in India," Sajjan Jindal said in an interview with Financial Times in December. “We want to manufacture the products in India, value-add in India, and sell in India."