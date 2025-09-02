JSW holds talks with four Chinese firms as EV battery know-how hunt intensifies in three countries
JSW Group aims to establish a lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in India, discussing technology partnerships with various international firms. The project plans to ramp up to 50GWh capacity by 2032, beginning with 10GWh in 2027, focusing on key materials.
New Delhi: The Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group has held talks with Chinese battery technology companies to source expertise and tech for its ambitious lithium-ion battery project for electric vehicles (EVs), according to two people aware of the matter. The group has also been in consultation with companies from Japan and South Korea.