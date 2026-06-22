JSW Infra launches QIP with promoter stake sale to raise up to ₹7,503 crore

JSW Infrastructure Ltd late on Monday launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP), along with a concurrent offer for sale by its promoter, to raise up to ₹7,503 crore (around $794 million), according to a term sheet and placement document reviewed by Mint.
The share offering consists of a total of up to 263.25 million shares, including a fresh issue of 230 million shares under the QIP for a total of ₹6,555 crore and an offer for sale of up to 33.25 million shares worth ₹948 crore by the promoter Sajjan Jindal Family Trust, the document showed.
The company has set an indicative issue price of ₹285 per equity share, representing a 7.2% discount to the closing price of ₹307.05 on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. The institutional price compares with a regulatory floor price of ₹290.35 per share.