JSW Infra launches QIP with promoter stake sale to raise up to ₹7,503 crore

JSW Infrastructure Ltd late on Monday launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP), along with a concurrent offer for sale by its promoter, to raise up to ₹7,503 crore (around $794 million), according to a term sheet and placement document reviewed by Mint.
JSW Infrastructure Ltd late on Monday launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP), along with a concurrent offer for sale by its promoter, to raise up to ₹7,503 crore (around $794 million), according to a term sheet and placement document reviewed by Mint.
The share offering consists of a total of up to 263.25 million shares, including a fresh issue of 230 million shares under the QIP for a total of ₹6,555 crore and an offer for sale of up to 33.25 million shares worth ₹948 crore by the promoter Sajjan Jindal Family Trust, the document showed.
The share offering consists of a total of up to 263.25 million shares, including a fresh issue of 230 million shares under the QIP for a total of ₹6,555 crore and an offer for sale of up to 33.25 million shares worth ₹948 crore by the promoter Sajjan Jindal Family Trust, the document showed.
The company has set an indicative issue price of ₹285 per equity share, representing a 7.2% discount to the closing price of ₹307.05 on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. The institutional price compares with a regulatory floor price of ₹290.35 per share.
For context, the fresh issuance constitutes approximately 9.9% of the post-issue equity capital, while the secondary portion accounts for 1.4%. Currently, the promoter group holds 83.62% stake in the company on a fully-diluted basis.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will finance capital expenditure requirements through investments in subsidiary companies for ongoing projects, according to the placement document. The funds will also be used to prepay or repay outstanding borrowings of the company and its subsidiaries, finance strategic investments, fund acquisitions, and address general corporate requirements. No funds from the promoter sale will go to the company.
The deal structure includes a 60-day lock-up on the company from undertaking further equity issuance and a 12-week freeze on the promoter group from selling additional shares after the closing date.
Once interest is expressed by qualified institutional buyers, share credit and settlement for the primary shares will take place on 29 June, followed by secondary share settlement and stock exchange listing approvals on 30 June, the term sheet showed. Trading of the shares is scheduled to commence on 1 July.
SBI Capital Markets Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Avendus Capital Pvt, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt, and Jefferies India Pvt are managing the transaction.
JSW Infrastructure is one of India's fastest-growing ports and logistics company in terms of revenue, having grown at a 27.3% CAGR from fiscal 2021 to 2026. Its handled cargo volumes have grown at a 21.69% CAGR over the same period, and is the second-largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity in fiscal 2026, according to a CRISIL report from June 2026.
As of March-end 2026, JSW Infrastructure operated three ports and eight terminals across India and a liquid storage terminal in the United Arab Emirates.
The company’s QIP comes at a time when India’s primary markets remain subdued, weighed down by geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainty that have heightened volatility and dampened risk appetite. Pressure on the rupee and sustained foreign fund outflows have weighed on initial public offering (IPO) activity, prompting several companies to defer or reassess listing plans amid valuation concerns.
Mint reported on 10 June that India's QIP pipeline was set for heavy activity, with listed firms, including JSW Infrastructure, lining up to raise over ₹30,000 crore. Other companies include the likes of Premier Energies Ltd, Waaree Energies Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank and Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
While QIPs may not fully compensate for a weak IPO market, a pickup in fundraising by listed companies is often seen as a sign of improving market conditions. Investors tend to return first to seasoned, listed stocks before extending their risk appetite to new listings, which makes a strong QIP pipeline an early indicator of broader primary market recovery.