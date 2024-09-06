JSW Infrastructure share are down by -1.73%, Nifty down by -0.87%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹ 309.1 and closed at ₹ 303.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 310.7 and a low of ₹ 302.95 during the session.

At 06 Sep 11:11 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹303.35, -1.73% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81258.85, down by -1.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹310.7 and a low of ₹302.95 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 320.28 10 318.02 20 317.75 50 318.15 100 286.59 300 256.54

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹316.2, ₹323.0, & ₹327.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹305.05, ₹300.7, & ₹293.9.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 55.71 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.41% with a target price of ₹328.85714286.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in june quarter.