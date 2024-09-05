JSW Infrastructure share are up by 0.27%, Nifty down by -0.1%

At 05 Sep 11:13 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹310.8, 0.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82296.28, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹318.65 and a low of ₹310.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 324.79 10 318.28 20 319.28 50 317.86 100 285.96 300 255.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹314.42, ₹318.78, & ₹321.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹307.62, ₹305.18, & ₹300.82.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 55.86 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.81% with a target price of ₹328.85714286.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in june quarter.