JSW Group’s auto debut gains traction as India-China business ties thaw

The improvement in business ties between China and India has streamlined partnerships between companies in the two countries, providing a significant boost to JSW Group's automotive venture, according to Parth Jindal, director at JSW MG Motor India. JSW Group plans its debut car launch towards the end of the calendar year.
The improvement in business ties between China and India has streamlined partnerships between companies in the two countries, providing a significant boost to JSW Group's automotive venture, according to Parth Jindal, director at JSW MG Motor India. JSW Group plans its debut car launch towards the end of the calendar year.
The Indian government’s easing of investment rules for Chinese firms and the resumption of direct flights between the two countries have made it easier to collaborate with the group’s Chinese partners, Jindal told Mint.
The Indian government’s easing of investment rules for Chinese firms and the resumption of direct flights between the two countries have made it easier to collaborate with the group’s Chinese partners, Jindal told Mint.
“While the relaxation of Press Note 3 has not directly benefited the auto sector, it has improved overall sentiment which, along with the resumption of flights, has made engagement with our partners more seamless,” he said.
“India’s relationship with China has been improving steadily, and the relaxation of Press Note 3 has helped ease technology transfer processes between the two countries. Consequently, the company has not encountered any supply chain disruptions related to China, with operations and sourcing continuing without interruption,” added Jindal, who is son of group chairman Sajjan Jindal
Press Note 3 is a 2020 regulation that requires companies from countries sharing a land border with India—primarily China—to obtain prior government approval before investing in Indian businesses.
Last month, the Indian government relaxed restrictions in the note concerning foreign investments from China in select sectors including electronics, capital goods and solar cells. Chinese investments in these sectors would be approved within two months if the majority shareholding is with an Indian company, the government said. The restrictions on Chinese investments were imposed after tension escalated between the two countries following the Galwan border clash in 2020.
Auto ambition
Jindal’s remarks coincide with JSW Group’s push to integrate Chinese technology and vehicle platforms into its automotive venture. This collaboration is reaching a critical stage as the conglomerate prepares for its debut car launch, scheduled for the final quarter of 2026. JSW Group is pursuing two distinct automotive ventures:
- JSW MG Motor India: A joint venture with China-based SAIC Motor established in 2024.
- JSW Green Mobility Pvt Ltd: The group’s independent brand, which is divided into two arms—JSW Motors for passenger cars and JSW Greentech for commercial vehicles.
Ranjan Nayak, chief executive at JSW Motors, told Mint in an interview published on 18 February, “JSW Motors is actively exploring partnerships with global players, including companies from China, Korea, and other markets, to access advanced and scalable technologies.”
JSW Group will be only the third Indian conglomerate to enter the automobile sector after the Tata and Mahindra groups, which entered the business in the middle of the 20th century. their auto businesses are now worth more ₹6 trillion, giving them a more than 26% share of India's passenger vehicle market.
Amid the improving business climate, JSW MG Motor India—the joint venture with SAIC Motor—is ramping up its commitment to the country, with plans to invest over $300 million in capital expenditure over the next three to four years. Although JSW Group has not officially named its platform partner, industry insiders and observers indicate that the company is collaborating with China-based Chery Automobile.
Puneet Gupta, director at S&P Global Mobility, said that as bilateral relations continue to improve and regulatory restrictions ease, JSW Group’s automotive collaborations with Chery and other Chinese suppliers are expected to accelerate. “Given the strong foundation of trust underpinning these partnerships, the group is unlikely to encounter significant challenges in sourcing technology from China. At present, it has access to the critical technologies required as it approaches key product launch timelines,” Gupta added.
Batteries next?
JSW Group’s collaboration with Chinese firms may expand beyond the automotive sector, as the group explores partnerships for its first lithium-ion cell plant. Mint reported on 2 September 2025 that the conglomerate had been in discussions with several Chinese battery specialists, including Gotion, Cospowers, Svolt, and Soundon, to source essential battery technology. The group will first target 10GWh of capacity, with initial focus on battery energy storage systems, which will move to cells later, a person familiar with the matter told Mint at the time.
Asked about tech tie-ups for the battery business in December, Sajjan Jindal said, "The technology tie-up (for lithium ion batteries) is in progress and we are working to build that in Nagpur.”
Several other Indian companies are working on building lithium-ion battery gigafactories, including Ola Electric, Reliance Industries, Rajesh Exports, Amara Raja, Agratas and Exide Industries. So far, only Ola Electric has built such a factory.