New Delhi: As Sajjan Jindal prepares to launch his own car brand in India, a key part of the effort is unfolding in China, in the home city of his company's technology partner. Jindal's JSW Motors appears to be looking beyond sourcing Chinese technology and finished products to building in-house engineering expertise there, a move that could help it adapt Chinese car designs for India and other markets.
JSW building a China base for its maiden car venture
SummaryJSW Motors has set up a fully-owned company, Wuhu JSW Business Consultancy Co Ltd, in Wuhu in Anhui province, according to filings reviewed by Mint, and is now hiring senior executives there to work on car projects and build an engineering team in mainland China.
New Delhi: As Sajjan Jindal prepares to launch his own car brand in India, a key part of the effort is unfolding in China, in the home city of his company's technology partner. Jindal's JSW Motors appears to be looking beyond sourcing Chinese technology and finished products to building in-house engineering expertise there, a move that could help it adapt Chinese car designs for India and other markets.
About the Author
Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More