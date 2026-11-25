New Delhi: As Sajjan Jindal prepares to launch his own car brand in India, a key part of the effort is unfolding in China, in the home city of his company's technology partner. Jindal's JSW Motors appears to be looking beyond sourcing Chinese technology and finished products to building in-house engineering expertise there, a move that could help it adapt Chinese car designs for India and other markets.
New Delhi: As Sajjan Jindal prepares to launch his own car brand in India, a key part of the effort is unfolding in China, in the home city of his company's technology partner. Jindal's JSW Motors appears to be looking beyond sourcing Chinese technology and finished products to building in-house engineering expertise there, a move that could help it adapt Chinese car designs for India and other markets.
JSW Motors has set up a fully-owned company, Wuhu JSW Business Consultancy Co Ltd, in Wuhu in Anhui province, according to filings reviewed by Mint, and is now hiring senior executives there to work on car projects and build an engineering team in mainland China. Wuhu is home to Chery Automobile, JSW's technology partner.
A spokesperson for JSW Motors downplayed the firm's direct presence in China for coordination with its suppliers, which includes Chery, for maintaining quality and timelines for delivery.
However, last week's job postings show JSW is hiring senior staff for research and development (R&D), vehicle assembly, compliance and procurement with elaborate mandate for working with a technology partner within China.
Indeed, cars made for China cannot be sold in India or elsewhere without changes. Safety, emissions, performance and testing rules differ across markets. The hiring plan shows JSW looks to include these changes in the vehicle development process.
To be sure, many Indian manufacturers operate in China, but the tie-ups are usually to source parts. JSW's Wuhu unit is different: it is hiring staff work closely with a Chinese partner on its vehicles for India and other markets. It also allows JSW to tap Chinese engineering expertise without bringing in equity from its technology partner, when investments from China require government approval in India since 2020.
Puneet Gupta, director at Mobility Global, an auto analytics firm, said that having direct engineering presence in China is a playbook being adopted globally to ease technology transfer and coordination. "A local team can coordinate with JSW's India headquarters and work on future models easily using its technical experience within China with fewer regulatory hurdles. This can be an effective strategy to smoothen work with Chinese suppliers and partners,” Gupta said.
The JSW spokesperson said Wuhu JSW Business Consultancy was set up to facilitate its sourcing and procurement. This was set up in January.
"The office acts as a liaison with suppliers, coordinating with them on components, quality and timelines,” said the spokesperson. “To do this effectively, the team in Wuhu needs to understand components and systems in depth, so it can evaluate suppliers and ensure parts meet our standards. This is why the roles we are hiring for require strong engineering and R&D experience.”
The spokesperson said the positions were focused on facilitating sourcing and procurement, adding that JSW Motors did not have research and development operations in China.
The job descriptions listed by recruitment firm Hays China, reviewed by Mint, indicated a wider mandate for the senior executives to oversee vehicle architecture being developed by its technology partner in China.
As per the job posting by recruitment firm Hays China, the R&D and tech integration head in Wuhu would lead engineers working on combining vehicle parts, engines, electrical systems, software, heat control and testing. Their job is to adjust car designs made in China for India and other markets, including Europe and Asean countries. The appointee will also coordinate with JSW Motors' engineering team in India.
The reporting lines point to how work will be split between the two countries. The R&D and tech integration head will report to the head of business development and strategic sourcing in Wuhu, with a functional reporting line to the head of engineering at JSW Motors India. JSW Motors is led by chief executive Ranjan Nayak.
A separate Hays posting for the role of lead—vehicle integration describes the work of adapting the Chinese partner's vehicle platforms. It says the role will ensure "vehicle architectures developed by our technology partner in China are effectively adapted and optimized for target international markets, beginning with India." The duties would include coordinating transfer of vehicle architecture data, digital mock-up models and bills of materials.
A third posting on the platform, for a lead—homologation, testing & validation, points to the markets JSW is preparing for. Homologation is regulatory approval of vehicles. The person will "develop and execute end-to-end homologation strategy for international markets (India, Europe, GCC, Asean, etc)," according to the posting. The role will also check differences between Chinese vehicle standards and the regulations in the export markets, including India and Europe.
The development comes amid the group's preparation to enter the passenger vehicle market under its own brand. JSW entered the sector in 2024 through a joint venture with China's SAIC Motor, taking a 35% stake in MG Motor India.
It is now creating a separate business under JSW Motors to design and sell cars under its own name, starting with a partnership with Chery. JSW is preparing a passenger vehicle factory in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, about 350 km from Mumbai in Maharashtra, where its commercial vehicle facility is also located.
JSW's first vehicle is due to be unveiled on 3 December and it will mark the entry of another Indian conglomerate into the car business after Tata and Mahindra.
The JSW group has looked to China for technology earlier as well. Its electric bus project worked with Chinese bus maker CHTC Kinwin, using its technical knowledge and parts to enter the market. The latest hiring plan in China suggests it is seeking a similar partnership with Chinese partners for passenger cars, while developing its own engineering skills.
The group's commercial vehicle entity, JSW Greentech, and passenger vehicle firm JSW Motor are both housed under JSW Green Mobility, owned by the Sajjan Jindal family through family-held firms.