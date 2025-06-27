JSW, Serentica, Actis, Blackstone, Brookfield in the fray to buy Vibrant Energy
Standard Chartered Bank, which is helping Macquarie Group with the sale, has lined up 8-10 large buyers who are willing to examine the asset.
Financial and strategic investors, including JSW Group, Vedanta Group’s Serentica, Blackstone, Brookfield, Sembcorp, and Actis, are looking at acquiring Vibrant Energy, a renewable energy company owned by Macquarie Group. Three people with direct knowledge of the deal said non-binding bids will come in by early next month.