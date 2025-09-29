Mint Explainer | SC ruling on Bhushan Power: What it means for investors and insolvent companies
The Supreme Court has upheld JSW Steel’s takeover of Bhushan Power, reinforcing the finality of approved bankruptcy resolutions and boosting investor confidence in India’s insolvency process.
For years, Bhushan Power & Steel was caught in a web of debt, lawsuits, and money-laundering investigations as it tried to navigate India’s insolvency proceedings. On 26 September, the Supreme Court cut through the uncertainty, affirming JSW Steel’s takeover of the bankrupt company and sending a clear message: India’s bankruptcy process works—and works decisively.